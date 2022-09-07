Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn return for Wednesday's Patriots practice in Florida

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are down in Florida for a week of practice leading up to Sunday's opener against the Dolphins. And with two important offensive players returning to the field on Wednesday, New England may be at full strength in Week 1.

Both running back Ty Montgomery and right tackle Isaiah Wynn were spotted at Wednesday's practice, which was held at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach. Head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that both players had "a shot" to play on Sunday, and their return to practice on Wednesday should greatly improve those odds.

Montgomery had been considered week to week since he was carted off the field in Las Vegas after suffering an ankle injury in New England's preseason finale three weeks ago. We'll see just how much he and Wynn participated on Wednesday when the team releases its first practice report of the season.

Both are set to play important roles on the offense this season, with Montgomery giving Mac Jones a versatile pass-catching back out of the backfield and Wynn one of the quarterback's protectors on the offensive line.

Practice squad linebacker Harvey Langi was the only absence at Wednesday's practice.

