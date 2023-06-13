Ty Montgomery healthy again and in line for a big role in Patriots offense

FOXBORO -- Ty Montgomery scored the first touchdown of the 2022 season for the New England Patriots, which was also his only touchdown of the year after a shoulder injury knocked him out for the rest of the campaign.

That touchdown -- a six-yard reception from Mac Jones -- was the lone bright spot for New England in a 20-7 Week 1 loss in Miami. It could have been a sign of things to come for the versatile running back/wide receiver, who was in line for a big offensive role in his first season with the Patriots.

The injury derailed any plans the Patriots had for Montgomery, and left the team without a true pass-catching running back. Montgomery was brought in to fill the void left by James Whites' retirement last offseason, and there was no real backup plan in place. Times got so desperate in Foxboro that the team sent out rookie corner Marcus Jones for gadget plays, which worked on occasion.

"Nobody ever wants to get injured. It sucked," Montgomery said after Tuesday's minicamp practice behind Gillette Stadium. "I love playing. I'm happy to be here. .... I love being a Patriot."

Montgomery will have a chance to make up for lost time in 2023. He is healthy again and put in a lot of work to get back to this point. He's looked sharp during New England's offseason workouts, including this week's three-day minicamp in Foxboro.

"Ty looks healthy. Really healthy," head coach Bill Belichick said of the 30-year-old on Tuesday.

Belichick noted that Montgomery was healthy shortly after the 2022 season ended, and it sounds like the plans to utilize his versatility are back on the table for the upcoming season.

"He gives us a lot of position versatility on offense and in the kicking game," said Belichick. "It's good to have him out there. He can do a lot of things and I look forward to having him."

Montgomery can be a threat out of the backfield and in the passing game, and in a perfect world, he'll do both as New England's third-down back in 2023. Rhamondre Stevenson is still the bell cow out of the backfield, with second-year backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. behind him on the depth chart.

But the third-down back role is there for Montgomery, and after missing the majority of last season, it's a role he's excited to grab and run with.

"I appreciate every day and every day I get to step out here. I learned that my rookie year from all the veterans," Montgomery said Tuesday. "It's a blessing; this game is very fun."

While he put in a lot of work last season and during the offseason, Montgomery didn't see it as work.

"It's easy when you love it. I watch it. Study it. I like to work," he said. "It's hard work, but I love it. I don't want it to be easy. You get out what you put in. If you lollygag around, you wont see many results. So I like to work."