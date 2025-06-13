2 women die days after being pulled from Merrimack River near Plum Island

Two women who were pulled from the Merrimack River near Plum Island in Newburyport, Massachusetts on Sunday night have died. The women have been identified as 25-year-old Dahiana Canas of East Boston and 25-year-old Vanessa Correa of Lynn.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a swimmer in the water off Plum Island Point at about 7 p.m. on June 8. According to Newburyport officials, a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was "a tragic accident."

Fishermen help bring women to shore

Two fishing boats were nearby and a fisherman from one boat brought one of the women, who was unresponsive, to shore. The second woman, who was also unresponsive, was pulled into the other boat and brought to shore with help from the Coast Guard.

The women were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and then transferred to hospitals in Boston and Burlington in critical condition.

Correa died on Wednesday and Canas died on Thursday, according to city officials.

"As a community, our hearts are heavy with the tragic news that the two young women rescued from the Merrimack River earlier this week have passed away. On behalf of the City of Newburyport, I extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones during this unimaginable time," said City Marshal Matthew Simons.

"We are extremely grateful to the citizens and first responders who fought tirelessly to save them," Simons said. "We ask that the community keep all those involved in this traumatic incident in their thoughts and prayers."

The deaths are being investigated by Newburyport police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.