Two men wounded in shooting on Talbot Ave in Dorchester

BOSTON - Two people were wounded in a shooting on Talbot Ave in Dorchester Monday afternoon. 

According to I-Team sources, the victims are men. One victim is in his 30's and the other is in his 50's. 

It happened near the Lee K-8 School. The school was placed in lockdown, but students have since been released. 

"In an abundance of caution the school was placed in lockdown," said Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane. "This is an ongoing and active investigation at this time." 

I-Team sources said the shooting was caught on surveillance video.  

December 5, 2022

