Two killed in Webster wrong-way crash on on Route 395

WEBSTER - Police say two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 395 South on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at 10:17 p.m., and patrols in the area responded within moments. Police said a wrong-way driver crashed into a car, killing the drivers in both cars. The driver in the first vehicle was a 31-year-old Auburn man. The driver of the second vehicle was a 35-year-old Dayville, Connecticut, woman.

The identities of the victims have not been released. Police did not say if there were passengers in the car.

Massachusetts State Police said the accident is still under investigation.