Two injured in Boston double shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON — Two people were shot in Roxbury early Friday morning. 

Just after 2:20 am, Boston Police reported to the area of St. James Street over reports of two people being shot. 

When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both victims were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been made at this time, but there is an active investigation into the incident. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM

