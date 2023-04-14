Two injured in Boston double shooting
BOSTON — Two people were shot in Roxbury early Friday morning.
Just after 2:20 am, Boston Police reported to the area of St. James Street over reports of two people being shot.
When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals.
No arrests have been made at this time, but there is an active investigation into the incident.
