Man and woman dead in shooting at Raynham home, 2 children unharmed

By
Brandon Truitt
Brandon Truitt
Brandon Truitt is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.
Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Police investigate shooting deaths of man, woman in Raynham home
A man and woman were found shot to death in a home in Raynham, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. Investigators said two young children were inside the home when police arrived. 

Police responded to the home on Elm Street after receiving a 911 call just after noon on Friday. 

When officers arrived, they found no signs of forced entry. There were two young children inside the home who were unharmed, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. 

Inside a locked second floor bedroom, police discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Mark Henshaw and 37-year-old Marie Hunt. 

According to the DA, Henshaw was located on the bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Hunt was also located on the bed with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. 

Quinn said both adults lived at the home and there is no threat to public safety. 

The shooting is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police along and Raynham police. No other information has been released. 

