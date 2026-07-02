Tugboat workers go on strike days before Sail Boston and July 4th fireworks: "You need us"

Tugboat workers in Boston have gone on strike, just days before two of the city's biggest events this summer, Sail Boston and the July 4th fireworks on the Charles River Esplanade.

Riley Tucker is one of 23 engineers, mechanics, and trained operators of Boston Towings and Transportation who help cargo ships navigate through the narrow Boston Harbor. It's these workers who help gas get to the pump and new cars to dealerships.

"People don't realize it... We're out here every day," said engineer Riley Tucker. "You order anything from Amazon; a lot of it is coming on ships, so you need us."

Their contract expired on June 30th. Teamsters Local 25 field representative Mike O'Brien said that they are working to get better wages, retirement packages, and more.

"We're stuck on respect," O'Brien said.

"We're important for every ship and barge that comes in here," said engineer Kaylee Mutch. "We all love working here. We love working on boats in the water, and it's a little frustrating that the company doesn't see our importance."

The strike comes just over a week before Sail Boston begins on July 11. The five-day event is expected to bring more than four million people to the city. It relies on tugboat workers to guide dozens of ships through the water, including the U.S.S. Constitution.

"They have a tough time maneuvering, push-pull, get them to the dock safely so everyone has a good time," said Tucker. "Sail Boston, absolutely crucial that they have tugboats. It doesn't happen without tugboats. We have to be there. We'd like to be there. We're excited for it. But we need a contract."

Mutch said that any ships needing assistance to the dock will have to either remain at anchor or go to another port during the strike. The operators are also essential for guiding the barges for the July 4th fireworks on the Charles River Esplanade.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Boston Towing and Transportation for comment on the strike but has not heard back.