5 Tufts University men's lacrosse players hospitalized days after Navy SEAL trainee-led workout

MEDFORD - Five Tufts University men's lacrosse players are still in the hospital following a workout with a Navy SEAL trainee on Monday.

The school said that 50 student-athletes participated in the 45-minute workout led by the university alum and Navy SEAL trainee. The university said that the instructor had completed the Navy SEAL BUD/S training program.

Twelve of the players have been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis or rhabdo, a life-threatening condition that happens after an injury or overexertion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition can cause muscle tissue to break down, release into the bloodstream, and travel to the kidneys.

Tufts said that the number of athletes who are in the hospital and have been diagnosed could change.

"Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts," the school said in a statement.

Tufts has postponed all practices for the team until each athlete can be evaluated and cleared. They will also be appointing an independent investigator for the incident.

The Tufts men's lacrosse team won the 2024 NCAA Division III championship against Rochester Institute of Technology in May.