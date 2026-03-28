Around 180,000 attend "No Kings" rally in Boston, protesting the Trump administration

Around 180,000 people packed the Boston Common on Saturday for the "No Kings" rally, protesting the Trump administration, according to organizers. It's one of thousands of rallies taking place across the country, with 162 in Massachusetts.

The rally lasted over two hours despite the frigid temperatures, with speakers like Senator Ed Markey and Governor Maura Healey calling on rally-goers to make their voice heard at the polls.

"Bottom line here is that for 250 years we haven't had kings in Massachusetts, and we're not going backward," Healey said.

"Donald Trump is a walking, talking constitutional crisis every minute that he is inside the Oval Office," Markey said.

The Dropkick Murphys performed at the event and lead singer Ken Casey got the crowd fired up.

"Taking back the meaning of patriotism. You know it's been so co-opted by the MAGA movement, which has really twisted the meaning of patriotism. This is patriotism standing up for what's right," Casey said to the crowd.

People held signs speaking out against the Trump administration's policies on immigration, the economy, the Iran war, and more.

"I'm here for all the healthcare which Trump is actually destroying," said Peggy Campbell, a retired Boston Medical Center nurse.

"Nothing can't be accomplished without unity. We have to stand together," said one rally-goer.

Dozens of non-profits also spoke at the agency, with many calling on elected officials to do more for their constituents.

No arrests were made at the protest, according to Boston Police.

The White House has dismissed the protests, saying they have little public support and calling them "Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions."