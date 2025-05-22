Foreign students hope Harvard will fight for them after Trump administration blocks enrollment

Panic is setting in for Harvard University students coming from abroad, scrambling to find another university and another plan as the Trump administration announced that the Ivy League school can no longer enroll foreign students.

"Imagine being an incoming freshman," Harvard senior Leo Gerden told WBZ-TV. "Now you're seeing the news and what is happening, and you might not even be able to come. It must be just heartbreaking."

Gerden arrived on Harvard's campus four years ago from Sweden. Getting that acceptance letter was the happiest day of his life. He's excited to graduate next week but said he's sad at the state of the school that he's leaving behind.

Harvard students making new plans

"People have been making new plans for the last couple of weeks," Gerden explained. "Everyone's going to have to make a plan B if this goes through, but we're hoping that Harvard will fight for us."

This is the latest in the ongoing battle between the White House and Harvard sparked by a series on on-campus protests and rallies.

First, the loss of billions of dollars in federal funding and now restrictions on international students.

"It smacks of political retaliation and raises constitutional red flags," state Rep. Tram Nguyen said. "It's not just an immigration issue. It's a First Amendment issue."

"It shows how cruel and how far Trump is willing to go to essentially install himself as provost of this university because that is his goal," Gerden said. "He wants influence over every independent institution in this country and it's really taken from a fascist playbook."

State Rep. calls move "un-American"

Rep. Nguyen graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School last year - and calls the move "un-American."

"It sends the message that talent is not welcome here if it comes from abroad. We are an economic driver here in Massachusetts and a lot of this work comes from international students and international workers," Nguyen said.

A White House spokesperson said Harvard had plenty of opportunities to address the protests, doubling down that enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right.

Gerden disagrees.

"Many international students come from very authoritarian countries, and they come because of democracy and because of all the freedoms you can enjoy in this country," Gerden said. "If that is taken away, then here is no university without academic freedom."

Data shows that one in four Harvard students come from abroad.