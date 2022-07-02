Watch CBS News
Truck crashes into Swampscott home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.

Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. 

The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. 

The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.

xdraw-truck-vs-house-swampscott-1-frame-7412.jpg
A truck crashed into a home in Swampscott on Saturday. CBS Boston

Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.

A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/

The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. 

A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.

National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 

First published on July 2, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

