Trooper suspended with pay amid Martha's Vineyard barracks rape investigation, I-Team sources say

A Massachusetts State Police trooper involved in a rape investigation on Martha's Vineyard has now been suspended with pay, according to I-Team sources.

This new development comes after Edward J. Brown, an assistant security director for Boston Public Schools, was arrested last week for the alleged rape at the Oak Bluffs state police barracks in August.

Prosecutors say the suspended trooper, Ryan Costello, was working on the island and allowed Brown, his college friend, to stay the night with him at the barracks.

Police say a passing motorist found a woman naked in the street outside the barracks and brought her to the hospital. The woman told police she was raped by Brown at the barracks.

Brown, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape in Dukes County Court last week. Brown's defense attorney told the judge he is presumed innocent and in the police affidavit the victim said she did not want to pursue charges.

Brown, who has worked for Boston Public Schools for the past two years, has been placed on administrative leave. He is due back in court in December.

Sources tell the I-Team the investigation into the alleged rape is continuing and investigators have seized cellphones.