Boston Public Schools employee arrested for alleged rape at Massachusetts State Police barracks

Last month, the WBZ I-Team uncovered a police investigation involving an alleged sexual assault at the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard. That investigation has now led to the arrest of a city of Boston assistant security director on rape charges.

Edward J. Brown pleaded not guilty to one count of rape in Dukes County Court.

The alleged rape happened on August 15, at the state police barracks in Oak Bluffs. Prosecutors say a trooper working on the island allowed Brown, his college friend, to stay the night with him at the barracks. Later that evening, a woman reported she was raped by Brown in the barracks. Police arrested Brown at Boston Latin Academy where he works as an assistant security director.

In court on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice told the judge the victim said, a man at The Ritz bought her a drink and was following her around at the bar. The next thing she knew, she woke up face down naked in bed with the man forcing himself on her. Police say a passing motorist found the victim naked in the street outside the barracks and brought her to the hospital.

Brown's defense attorney, Anthony Ellison, told the judge he is presumed innocent and in the police affidavit the victim said she did not want to pursue charges.

Brown has worked for Boston Public Schools for the past two years at a salary of more than $117,000 a year. Boston Public Schools tells the I-Team that Brown passed all background checks, and his position did not involve direct contact with students.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and immediately following this arrest, Boston Public Schools placed the individual on administrative leave," a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement. "According to law enforcement, the current charges do not involve BPS students. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation unfolds. Further inquiries should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agencies."

Sources tell the I-Team there is more to come and that this investigation is not over. The district attorney told the judge two former girlfriends obtained restraining orders against Brown earlier this year. Bail was set at $10,000. Brown is due back in court in December.