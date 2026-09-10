Sexual assault reported at Massachusetts State Police barracks on Martha's Vineyard

Massachusetts State Police have opened an internal affairs investigation after an alleged sexual assault at the department's Oak Bluffs barracks, the WBZ-TV I-Team has learned.

The Massachusetts State Police Oak Bluffs barracks are where troopers assigned to Martha's Vineyard stay while assigned to the island.

Sources say that in August, a trooper who was working there for the summer allowed a male friend to spend the night at the barracks. At some point in the evening, sources say a woman was seen running from the man into the street. The woman was partially undressed.

The I-Team has learned that the woman reported to a passing motorist that she was sexually assaulted.

Massachusetts State Police released a statement Thursday regarding the incident.

"At the end of August, the Massachusetts State Police became aware of a reported sexual assault involving two people not affiliated with the department. We are fully cooperating with the local police's investigation into the matter and remain committed to pursuing justice in every sexual assault case," the department said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Oak Bluffs Police Department for comment but has not yet heard back.

No additional details are currently available.

Oak Bluffs is a town in Dukes County on Martha's Vineyard, an island about 7 miles off of Cape Cod. The town has a population of about 5,500 people.

Martha's Vineyard is only accessible by ferry and airplane. The Massachusetts State Police barracks in Oak Bluffs covers the entire island.