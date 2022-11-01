Manny Familia and fellow Worcester police officers among recipients of Hanna Award for bravery

BOSTON – The state honored police officers from around Massachusetts who saved lives and put their own lives at risk over the last year.

Gov. Charlie Baker helped hand out the 39th annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The award is named after a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died in the line of duty.

The awards honor bravery, heroism, and outstanding action.

On Tuesday, members of the Worcester Police Department received the medal of honor for what become a very tragic day.

On June 4, 2021, Worcester police responded to a call for swimmers in distress in Green Hill Pond. Officer Manny Familia entered the water to help one of the swimmers and did not resurface.

The other officers on the scene jumped into action, saving two other swimmers and then launching a rescue operation for Familia and 14-year-old Troy Love. Unfortunately, neither survived.

During Tuesday's ceremony members of Familia's family were honored along with officers Steven Barnett, Angela Consiglio, Devin Davenport and Scott Morin, along with Trooper Amy M. Waterman.

Officers from Winthrop, Wakefield, Brockton, Braintree, Boston and Massachusetts State Police were also honored.

A total of 145 people have received the Hanna Award.

"There is extraordinary bravery across all of the Commonwealth's police departments, and the Hanna Awards offer us an opportunity to honor the courageous men and women who protect and serve," said Governor Charlie Baker. "Like Trooper George Hanna, the dedicated women and men in law enforcement perform exceptional work guided by their deeply rooted commitment to helping others, no matter the risk to themselves."