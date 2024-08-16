Triston Casas expected to rejoin Red Sox for Friday night's game vs. Orioles

BOSTON -- Triston Casas is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Red Sox lineup Friday night as the team continues its four-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The first baseman missed nearly fourth months with a fractured rib, but was on his way to Baltimore on Friday morning, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Barring a last-second setback, Casas' bat should be back in the Boston lineup Friday night against the Orioles.

Casas was hitting .244 with six homers and 10 RBI over 22 games when he was placed on the IL on April 21. He just completed a rehab assignment for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A where he hit .300 (12-for-40) with a .550 slugging percentage and .954 OPS. Casas clubbed seven doubles and drove in seven runs over his 11 games with the WooSox, and hit a towering homer on Tuesday night.

Now he'll look to do the same for the Red Sox, who have lost six of their last eight games to fall 2.5 games behind the Kanas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Boston will have to make a corresponding move to activate Casas off the 60-day IL, which will likely mean an end to Mickey Gasper's time in the big leagues. But with Cooper Criswell also expected to be activated from the COVID injury list in order to make the start on Friday, first baseman Dom Smith's time in Boston could also be coming to an end as well.

Smith has been the primary first baseman since joining the team in early May, making 65 starts at first for Boston. He's given the Red Sox some solid defense and big swings at the plate with six homers and 20 doubles. But he is limited to just first base and designated hitter, and keeping him would limit Alex Cora's flexibility with the roster.