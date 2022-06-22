Good things happen for Red Sox when Trevor Story drives in runs

BOSTON -- If you only look at Trevor Story's batting average you'd think that he was having a pretty disappointing first season with the Boston Red Sox. But look at everything else that Story has done with the bat, and he's having a pretty strong first season with the Boston Red Sox.

Story homered again Tuesday night to help lift the Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. He launched a three-run blast in the fourth inning to put Boston ahead 4-2, and the team didn't trail again.

The ball may not have landed yet.

SOMEONE CHECK ON THAT BALL. pic.twitter.com/F6PzOAVwWM — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2022

It was just the latest big swing in a season of big swings from Story, who is up to 11 homers on the year. Of those 11 jacks, Story has four three-run homers and one grand slam. Seven of his 11 homers have tied the score or given Boston a lead.

Story's .223 batting average isn't where anyone wants it to be, but he's making up for it just about everywhere else. He leads Boston with 48 RBIs on the season, which is good for the fifth-most in the American League. And great things tend to happen to the Red Sox when Story drives in a run.

Boston is 20-4 when their second baseman sends at least one run across home plate. The Red Sox have won 15 straight when Story drives in a run.

He's just much more comfortable when he steps to the plate and runners are on base. And if a pitcher makes a mistake when runners are on, Story is ready to make them pay.

"I think a little smaller in those situations, and I think that helps me a lot," Story said after Tuesday night's win. "I'm just trying to use the whole field and hit a line drive. That works well for me."

The three-run dinger was Story's only hit Tuesday night, but he also came up huge with his glove. With Boston hanging on to a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, Story made a spectacular leaping grab on a Javier Báez line drive to end the inning.

Getting it done with both the bat and the glove. Good things happen for the Red Sox when Trevor Story is involved in the equation.

Tuesday night's win gave Boston its six straight series win of the season.