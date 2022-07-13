Trevor Story out of lineup Wednesday, Red Sox hope he'll be back this weekend

BOSTON -- X-rays were negative on Trevor Story's right hand after he was struck by a pitch on Tuesday night, but the injury is going to keep him out of the Red Sox lineup for at least a few games.

Story is not in the Boston lineup Wednesday night as the Red Sox continue a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg. And chances are he won't be in the lineup Thursday, as manager Alex Cora told WEEI on Wednesday that the team hopes to have Story back for this weekend's three-game set against the Yankees in New York.

It's not the worst news for Boston, but losing Story's bat will hurt the lineup as the Red Sox look to salvage the final two games against Tampa.

Jeter Downs is getting the start at second base on Wednesday night for Boston. The rookie was 2-for-2 with a run scored after replacing Story on Tuesday, and is 3-for-8 at the plate in his four games with the Red Sox this season.

Here is the full Red Sox lineup that Cora is sending out against Rays lefty Shane McClanahan on Wednesday:

1. Rob Refsnyder, RF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Alex Verdugo, LF

6. Christian Vazquez, C

7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

8. Jeter Downs, 2B

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

-- Josh Winckowski, RHP

At least the Red Sox will have Martinez back in the lineup after he missed Tuesday night's loss with soreness. With Martinez at DH on Wednesday night, Rafeal Devers is back in the field at third base.