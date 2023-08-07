Trevor Story will use his entire rehab assignment before returning to Red Sox

BOSTON -- It's going to be a few more days until Trevor Story makes his 2023 Red Sox debut. The shortstop is going to use all 20 days of his rehab assignment, which expires Wednesday.

Story played for Triple A Worcester on Sunday, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a two-run homer. He's played 10 games for the WooSox, going 10-for-38 with three homers, four doubles, and six RBIs, plus three other games that he played with the Double A Portland Sea Dogs.

The 30-year-old Story will get Monday off before playing for Worcester again Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Sox could certainly use Story back in the lineup and on the field, but are giving the player as much time as he needs to feel comfortable again after undergoing elbow surgery last winter.

"It's just the bounce-back. It's spring training for him," manager Alex Cora said Sunday. "I don't think it's about repetitions and all of that. It's how he feels body wise, and the only guy who knows how he feels is him. We're supporting him and helping him with everything.

"We have to respect the fact that he feels this way," Cora added. "He's the only guy that can tell you how he feels. It's not on us to assume that he should be OK. That's the way I see it."

The Red Sox will assess Story's situation after he plays Wednesday.

Boston could also welcome Chris Sale back to the big leagues later this week, after the lefty tossed 4.1 scoreless innings for the WooSox against Syracuse on Sunday. Sale allowed just three hits and issues no walks while striking out seven hitters. He threw 38 of his 53 pitches for strikes in what could be his final rehab start before returning to the Red Sox.