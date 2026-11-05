Massachusetts man charged with threatening to kill Trump "allegedly had the means to do it," FBI says

An 18-year-old Tewksbury, Massachusetts, man has been charged with threatening to kill President Trump, and the FBI said, "he allegedly had the means to do it."

Trenton Touch is accused of making violent and threatening content on four different Instagram accounts. According to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney, Touch allegedly sent messages that included alleged threats to shoot up a school and "kill trump."

Investigators said on June 21, 2026, Touch allegedly posted an image of a firearm in an Instagram direct message with threats that read: "it's time," "im gonna kill trump," and "not yet unc I suck at shooting past 200 yards."

Touch was arrested on several gun charges on Oct. 26 after Tewksbury police obtained a search warrant for his home on Grasshopper Lane. During a search of the home, authorities said they seized a revolver along with multiple military-style items.

The FBI said a ballistics helmet, military-style knives and a hatchet were among the items found at Trenton Touch's Tewksbury, Massachusetts, home. U.S. Attorney District of Massachusetts

Investigators said Touch made frequent references to mass shooters and referred to them as "heroes."

United States Attorney Leah Foley said the alleged threats "could not be ignored." "Threatening the President of the United States is a serious crime and is not protected free speech," Foley said.

Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of FBI Boston, said Touch "posed a grave threat to public safety."

"Trenton Touch is an alleged white supremacist who now stands accused of threatening to kill the President," Docks said. "Based on the evidence recovered by FBI Boston's Joint Terrorism Task Force – including a firearm, military-style knives, a hatchet, and a ballistics helmet – he allegedly had the means to do it."

Touch is currently in state custody and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Monday.