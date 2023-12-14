Trent Brown misses Patriots' practice due to illness

BOSTON -- On Wednesday, Trent Brown was limited at practice due to two injuries. On Thursday, he was out entirely, as he dealt with an illness.

Brown was one of three Patriots to not participate in Thursday's practice, with special teamer Brenden Schooler also dealing with an illness. (Running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains out with an ankle injury.)

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also was added to the injury report, listed as limited with a hamstring injury.

Thornton was one of seven Patriots listed as limited on Thursday, a group that includes Christian Barmore (shoulder), Demario Douglas (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle).

For the Chiefs, Isaiah Pacheco (shoulder) remained a non-participant at practice for a second straight day, along with safety Mike Edwards and offensive lineman Donovan Smith.

The full injury report for Thursday for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand/Illness

DB Brenden Schooler, Illness

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related - Rest

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

Tyquan Thornton, Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

OL Tyrone Wheatley, Knee

CHIEFS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Isiah Pacheco, Shoulder

OL Donovan Smith, Neck

S Mike Edwards, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Nick Bolton, Wrist / Abdomen

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Leo Chenal, Illness

S Justin Reid, Knee

RB Jerick McKinnon, Groin

CB L'Jarius Sneed, Knee

WR Kadarius Toney, Hip

LB Drue Tranquill, Concussion

WR Justyn Ross, Not Injury Related (return from suspension)