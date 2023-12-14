Trent Brown misses Patriots' practice due to illness
BOSTON -- On Wednesday, Trent Brown was limited at practice due to two injuries. On Thursday, he was out entirely, as he dealt with an illness.
Brown was one of three Patriots to not participate in Thursday's practice, with special teamer Brenden Schooler also dealing with an illness. (Running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains out with an ankle injury.)
Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also was added to the injury report, listed as limited with a hamstring injury.
Thornton was one of seven Patriots listed as limited on Thursday, a group that includes Christian Barmore (shoulder), Demario Douglas (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle).
For the Chiefs, Isaiah Pacheco (shoulder) remained a non-participant at practice for a second straight day, along with safety Mike Edwards and offensive lineman Donovan Smith.
The full injury report for Thursday for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand/Illness
DB Brenden Schooler, Illness
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related - Rest
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
Tyquan Thornton, Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Tyrone Wheatley, Knee
CHIEFS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Isiah Pacheco, Shoulder
OL Donovan Smith, Neck
S Mike Edwards, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Nick Bolton, Wrist / Abdomen
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Leo Chenal, Illness
S Justin Reid, Knee
RB Jerick McKinnon, Groin
CB L'Jarius Sneed, Knee
WR Kadarius Toney, Hip
LB Drue Tranquill, Concussion
WR Justyn Ross, Not Injury Related (return from suspension)
