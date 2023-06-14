Watch CBS News
Trent Brown sends out cryptic tweet amid murky situation with Patriots

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Is Trent Brown all the way in on the New England Patriots for 2023? That's a question that's arisen this week in Foxboro.

Brown was absent from mandatory minicamp on Monday, reportedly due to a hail storm that canceled his flight from Texas. He was present for the start of Tuesday's session, but he didn't stay long, instead being sent down to the lower field that's typically used for rehabbing players to get in conditioning work.

With Brown penciled in as the presumed starting left tackle, in charge of protecting Mac Jones' blind side, he's a rather significant piece of the puzzle for the 2023 Patriots. So having some clarity on his status and investment in this year is significant.

Brown, for his part, isn't saying. Instead of speaking out, Brown is keeping his mouth shut. Literally.

What does it mean? That interpretation is up to the viewer.

And it will likely stand as the final word from Brown until Patriots training camp opens in late July. Until then, some questions are sure to linger.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

