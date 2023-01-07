Watch CBS News
Transit Police arrest man accused of shooting woman on MBTA bus

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Transit Police arrested the man they say shot a woman onboard an MBTA bus.

Dason Alves is charged with assault and battery and several firearm related charges.

Police said he shot a 60-year-old woman December 30 at Andrew Station, though it wasn't clear what led up to the shooting.

The woman, who was shot in the abdomen, is expected to survive.           

