Woman shot on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON - Police responded to a reported shooting on an MBTA bus in South Boston Friday evening.

At Andrew Station at about 5:25 p.m., Transit Police officers located a 60-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

As detectives continue to piece together what happened, Transit Police said "we are cognizant the shooting may have been accidental."

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Preps to tow MBTA bus at the center of a Boston Police investigation. Few details released; officers rushed to Andrew Station around 5:25 for report of a person shot on a bus. I saw officers carefully walking the aisle w/flashlights, stopping to examine seats by rear doors. #wbz pic.twitter.com/oPfH5mZ1JZ — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) December 30, 2022