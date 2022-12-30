Woman shot on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON - Police responded to a reported shooting on an MBTA bus in South Boston Friday evening.
At Andrew Station at about 5:25 p.m., Transit Police officers located a 60-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.
As detectives continue to piece together what happened, Transit Police said "we are cognizant the shooting may have been accidental."
The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.
No arrests have been made.
