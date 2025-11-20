Hundreds of transgender pride flags pulled from memorial on Boston Common

Hundreds of flags were removed from a memorial set up on the Boston Common that honored transgender people who had been killed in recent years.

November is Transgender Awareness Month, and the 20th is International Day of Remembrance. More than 400 transgender pride flags were installed by the Queer Neighborhood Council on Sunday afternoon.

Group had permit for flags

Jack Imbergamo is the executive director of the organization and said he received a permit for the installation of the flags and led the fundraising effort to pay for them. On Monday afternoon, he said he received an email from someone stating they saw the flags being pulled from the ground.

"We had talked about that being a possibility, but I don't think it could have prepared me for it," Imbergamo said. "I wasn't prepared to be as upset as I was."

On Thursday, a vigil was held at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum where hundreds of names were read. Each was a transgender person who had died by violence over the past year. The vandalism to the installation was top of mind for people in attendance.

"Right now, the world feels like a scary place for trans and gender expansive folks," said Mason Dunn, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts. "I think it's most important we come together in community and that we find strength and solidarity in our community in times like these."

No one has been identified in the suspected vandalism, but advocates are pledging to reinstall the memorial next November. "We are just going to move forward," said Imbergamo. "We are just going to keep going. Putting one foot in front of the other."

The organization has filed a report with Boston police.