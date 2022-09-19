Trans rights activists, protesters outside Boston Children's Hospital prompt police presence

BOSTON -- There was a large police presence outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday. Days after a woman was arrested for sending a bomb threat to the hospital, activists for transgender medical care gathered to show their support and face off against protesters.

"My friend is a nurse here and she's being harassed by people spreading hate," Danyell Trolio told WBZ-TV.

"Knowing that trans youth have the right to access to critical medical care and to be who they want to be in the world," said Becky Silverstein, who was also there.

On Thursday, a Westfield woman was charged with making a false telephonic bomb threat. She allegedly called the hospital on August 30 and said the hospital should be evacuated because there was a bomb on the way.

Last month, the hospital said staff members had been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients. They said an online article falsely claimed that doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors. The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18.

In a statement to WBZ-TV, Boston Children's Hospital said after coordinating with law enforcement to ensure a peaceful protest, the safety and security of their patients and employees is a top priority.

Between the police and the crowd, not everyone was happy about the scene outside the hospital.

Cheryl Rothwell has a young son in the hospital. She said the protest happening outside the hospital is dangerous. "It's unfair to everyone so I think it needs to move down the street a little because it puts everyone at risk," she said.

"We're not looking for confrontation, we're looking to send a message of support for the people here," said Silverstein.