Boston Children's Hospital staff reports threats prompted by "misinformation" about transgender procedures

BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.

In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.

The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18.

"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."

First published on August 16, 2022 / 10:54 PM

