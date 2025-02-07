Boston Celtics reportedly add Torrey Craig off buyout market

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics did not wait around after the NBA's trade deadline to hit the buyout market, reportedly signing nine-year veteran Torrey Craig for some wing depth.

Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens said prior to Thursday night's home loss to the Dallas Mavericks that he would be filling one of Boston's two open roster spots "relatively soon," and he wasn't kidding. Boston's signing of Craig was first reported by Priority Sports before the Celtics and Mavs reached halftime.

Craig gives Boston some needed depth as an experienced three-and-D wing off the bench. He also brings some good size to the C's roster, standing at 6-foot-7 and checking in at 221 pounds.

Craig likely won't play big minutes for Boston, but is some added insurance should Sam Hauser's back injury flare up again or the sharpshooter continues to struggle on the floor.

Who is Torrey Craig?

Craig, 34, has only played nine games this season and was waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week after the team jumped into a three-team trade that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento and De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio. In his nine games this season, which included one start, Craig averaged 6.9 points off 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three over 12.6 minutes for Chicago.

He hasn't played since Dec. 30 because of an ankle injury but was nearing a return prior to his release. Craig will reportedly join the Celtics and undergo a physical ahead of Saturday night's game against the Knicks in New York. He'll wear No. 12 for Boston.

Craig went undrafted out of the University of South Carolina Upstate in 2014 and played overseas until he signed a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets in 2017. He played three seasons in Denver, starting 69 of his 172 games with the Nuggets, before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns later that season, and ended up facing the Bucks in the NBA Finals, which Milwaukee won, 4-2.

After signing with the Indiana Pacers the following offseason, Craig was sent back to the Suns ahead of the trade deadline and remained in Phoenix for the 2022-23 season. He signed with the Bulls in 2023, and played in 62 games while with Chicago.

While Craig has only averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for his career, he can knock down trees, shooting 35.5 percent from behind the arc. He's also a capable defender off the bench.

Celtics fans may also see another celebrity courtside now that Craig is on the team, as he's currently dating rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Torrey Craig's postseason experience

Craig brings some solid postseason experience to Boston, as he appeared in 75 playoff games during his time with the Nuggets and the Suns. He played in all 22 games and averaged 12.1 minutes during Phoenix's run to the NBA Finals.

For his career, Craig has knocked down 45.7 percent of his shots and 38 percent from three in the playoffs.

Celtics still have one open roster spot

Boston still has one vacancy on the roster, but Stevens said Thursday night he's not in any hurry to fill that spot.

"We'll take our time and really assess our health and needs and those types of things as we go on," said Stevens. "It will be more based on the needs of the Celtics."