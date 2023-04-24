Man hit, killed by van in Dorchester identified as Torrance Hodges
DORCHESTER - A man was hit and killed by a van in Dorchester Sunday night.
State Police said 53-year-old Torrance Hodges of Dorchester was crossing Gallivan Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Express van.
Troopers said the van had a green light when it crossed into the intersection at Dorchester Avenue.
Hodges was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died.
The driver, a 52-year-old man from Dorchester, was taken to Carney Hospital with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."
"The ongoing investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.