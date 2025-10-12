Police take person into custody at Topsfield Fair after alleged threats against signature event

Massachusetts State Police said an "emotionally disturbed" person was taken into custody outside of the Topsfield Fair on Sunday morning and made unfounded claims that they had a bomb inside their car.

Around 7:20 a.m., state and local police were told that a person had made threats against the Topsfield Fair. A "be on the lookout" alert was issued for the person.

Police said a car belonging to the person of interest, whose name was not released, was found at the fairgrounds. They were taken into custody without incident, but while talking to police the person allegedly said they had a bomb inside their car.

As a result, Massachusetts State Police closed Route 1 to allow bomb squad technicians at the fair to investigate. A short time later, the vehicle was found to be safe and the road was reopened.

"The State Police would like to remind everyone to report any suspicious activity at a large event like the Fair by calling 911. If you see something, say something," state police said in a statement.

Topsfield Fair organizers said the police response followed fair

"A multi-agency response followed our safety protocols and after a complete sweep of the grounds the fairgrounds was deemed safe and will be open at 9:30 a.m.," Topsfield Fair organizers said in a statement Sunday morning.

A signature Massachusetts fall event, the Topsfield Fair is known as the oldest country fair in America.

This marks the 207th Topsfield Fair. Monday is the final day the fair will operate in 2025.