Tony Snell's quest for an NBA contract is about much more than basketball

BOSTON -- Tony Snell is happy to be a veteran mentor for younger players on the Maine Celtics in the G League. But he is in a fight against time to sign with an NBA team by Friday.

This is not a veteran holding out hope for one last shot. Snell's quest for an NBA contract is for much a bigger purpose than just himself. As he explained to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, it's all about his family.

"It's not about me anymore. It's about my boys," the 32-year-old told Fischer.

Snell is in his second season with Maine, but the 2013 first-round pick has nine NBA seasons on his resume. If he signs with an NBA team for the rest of the season by Friday, it will allow him to compile a 10th year of service and he'll qualify for the players association's retiree benefits program.

In doing so, Snell would become eligible for the union's premium medical plan. That would give him coverage for his whole family, including his two sons -- 3-year-old Karter and 2-year-old Kenzo -- who have both been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

"It's something I truly need," said Snell.

Following Karter's diagnosis, Snell also underwent an evaluation and found out that he too was on the spectrum. He hopes to now use his annual basketball camp though his foundation, The Tony Snell Foundation, to have kids on the spectrum and kids not on the spectrum "play together, interact, and see we can compete at a high level, together, and figure things out."

Snell is not simply asking for a handout from NBA teams. He's worked hard over the last two seasons in the G League to keep the door open for another opportunity in the pros, and he'll gladly fill a veteran role at the end of someone's bench.

He is averaging just under 13 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics, but his stats shouldn't matter. Any NBA team with an open roster spot shouldn't just consider signing him in the coming days, but just go ahead and do it.

That small gesture alone would allow Snell to get his family the care that they need for the rest of their lives.