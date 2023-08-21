Matt Light raffling off tickets for a meet-and-greet with Tom Brady, tickets to Patriots-Eagles in Week 1

FOXBORO -- Matt Light spent his career trying to keep people away from Tom Brady. Now, he wants to send some lucky Patriots fans toward the future Hall of Famer.

Brady -- the man who brought six Super Bowl titles to New England -- will be honored throughout the Patriots' Week 1 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, and Light is raffling off a pretty incredible prize package for that day. Not only is a pair of the NFL's most popular ticket up for grabs, but Light wants to give those fans a chance to meet Tom Brady himself.

Here's the bounty that Light is raffling off: Two luxury suite tickets for Week 1 vs. Eagles, overnight accommodations for two in Foxboro, dinner for two at Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse at Patriot Place (plus drinks!), a pre-game tailgate, a Patriots jersey autographed by Brady, and a $1,500 stipend for taxes and transportation. Light and his wife, Susie, will host the guests on Sunday.

And as an added bonus, the winners will get to meet Brady during the game and get a photo op with the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

"It's not that big of a deal. I mean, it's kind of a big deal," Light joked with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. "This is his night and he's going to take time to swing by the suite and say hi to the winners. I think it speaks volumes."

Fans can get their raffle tickets through Wednesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. by making a donation to The Light Foundation.

"We looked at this game, and the return of the GOAT, and the excitement, and it's literally as if we're playing a Super Bowl in Week 1. And it should be that way; we're welcoming back a guy where, we could be here for days talking about the impact he made," said Light.

"It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, and you can win this thing for ten bucks," added Light. "And if you don't win, you're still supporting something amazing."