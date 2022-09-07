Tom Brady teams up with Morgan Freeman to help inspire "the next Tom Brady"

BOSTON -- On Tuesday, Tom Brady said that Under Armour allowed him to choose any narrator he wanted for an upcoming ad. There was really only on choice.

A day later, Brady revealed that the selected narrator was -- naturally -- Morgan Freeman, arguably the owner of the greatest voice of all time.

The ad itself was based on a letter that Tom Brady wrote to any athlete who might be labeled as "the next Tom Brady." Interestingly, Brady doesn't think that's a good goal for a young athlete to have.

Here's what Brady's letter said:

This letter is for you. From what I hear, you're supposed to be the next Tom Brady. What I'm about to say is important: Never let them call you 'the next Tom Brady.' When they compare you to the GOATs, tune it out. When they say you're a sixth-round draft pick, store it away. Compare yourself to nobody but the kid in the mirror -- the one who goes all in, all out, and has the crazy confidence to know that who you are today is just a piece of who you're going to become. This letter's for that you, the one no one will see coming. Sincerely,

Tom

You don't need to be the "next" anybody. You just need to be the best version of YOU. Promise yourself that, and trust me, the rest falls into place. @UnderArmour pic.twitter.com/JoXBU7YNvH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 7, 2022

While setting one's sights on winning seven Super Bowls (and counting?) in a 23-year career in the NFL would seemingly be a good goal, Brady believes that it's best for all young athletes to focus on their own paths. Given that nobody in history has ever had anything close to his own career arc, Brady would surely know.