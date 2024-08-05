Tom Brady meets up with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday at Paris Olympics

PARIS -- Everyone wants some time with the NBA Champion Boston Celtics this summer, and Tom Brady is no exception. Brady had a golden opportunity to catch up with a trio of Boston champs at the Paris Olympics on Monday, and the seven-time Super Bowl champ wasn't going to let it slip away.

Brady met up with Celtics players Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday, who are in Paris to help Team USA try to bring home Olympic gold this summer. He shared the meeting in all of its glory on his X account and captioned the photo as "The Town (2010)" after Ben Affleck's famous Boston crime flick. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla would probably love the post, but he's likely too busy actually watching The Town at the moment.

What a group. The only question now is whose car will they take? (Luckily for all of them, they drive on the right side of the road in Paris.) Whatever scheme they're planning, Tatum, White, and Holiday have to be back in time for Tuesday afternoon's quarterfinal showdown with Brazil.

After spending time with three of the NBA's defending champs, Brady also met up with LeBron James on Monday, as shared by the NBC Sports on X.

LeBron James.



Tom Brady.



Two GOATs. One big party in France at the #ParisOlympics celebrating @usabasketball. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JiWIxz8xmz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

Brady was in the stands in Paris earlier Monday with his 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, to watch Simone Biles and other gymnasts in the balance beam and floor finals. Brady saw Biles win a silver medal and American Jordan Chiles take home bronze in the floor final.