Tom Brady sneaks some goats into family photo album from Disney World

BOSTON -- If you scanned through the latest Tom Brady post on Instagram, you'd most likely just see some fun family photos from a trip to Disney World. But Brady almost always has a little something up his sleeve when he posts on social media.

Sprinkled in between some photos and videos of Brady with his kids was a shot of some animals hanging around at Animal Kingdom. Those animals just happened to be goats, which is surely no coincidence for the GOAT himself.

Tom Brady's Instagram photo Instagram/@TomBrady

Brady, of course, has long been referred to as the GOAT, as in the greatest of all time. The Patriots even brought goats to training camp one year to celebrate Brady's birthday. He's largely resisted such labels, saying he's been a product of his environment, but the seven Super Bowls often override anything Brady might think or say about the matter.

And Brady clearly enjoyed being reminded of it all during his family trip to Disney.