Watch CBS News
Sports

Tom Brady sneaks some goats into family photo album from Disney World

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- If you scanned through the latest Tom Brady post on Instagram, you'd most likely just see some fun family photos from a trip to Disney World. But Brady almost always has a little something up his sleeve when he posts on social media.

Sprinkled in between some photos and videos of Brady with his kids was a shot of some animals hanging around at Animal Kingdom. Those animals just happened to be goats, which is surely no coincidence for the GOAT himself.

Tom Brady's Instagram photo
Tom Brady's Instagram photo Instagram/@TomBrady

Brady, of course, has long been referred to as the GOAT, as in the greatest of all time. The Patriots even brought goats to training camp one year to celebrate Brady's birthday. He's largely resisted such labels, saying he's been a product of his environment, but the seven Super Bowls often override anything Brady might think or say about the matter.

And Brady clearly enjoyed being reminded of it all during his family trip to Disney.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.