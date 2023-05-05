Watch CBS News
Sports

Tom Brady calls "fake news" on report that he might back out of TV job

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mike Vrabel explains origins of his tight end opportunity
Mike Vrabel explains origins of his tight end opportunity 01:21

BOSTON -- These days, all it takes is a few taps of a phone screen to publicly deny a report.

Tom Brady used that method to dispel a report this week that indicated he was potentially wavering in his commitment to work as an NFL broadcaster for FOX. After seeing Sports Illustrated post a graphic on Instagram that indicated there was "skepticism" about Brady ever working for FOX, Brady left a comment: "Fake news."

The SI folks then went ahead and created a graphic out of that response, too.

The speculation came from New York Post media columnist Andrew Marchand stating that he believed there's a 51 percent chance that Brady never works the job, citing travel and time commitment as issues for Brady.

Brady signed a contract to work in the FOX booth, a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years. He stated earlier this offseason -- after retiring from the game for a second time -- that he'd be putting off his new broadcast career until 2024. Based on his quick Instagram comment, that's still the plan.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 2:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.