Tom Brady calls "fake news" on report that he might back out of TV job

BOSTON -- These days, all it takes is a few taps of a phone screen to publicly deny a report.

Tom Brady used that method to dispel a report this week that indicated he was potentially wavering in his commitment to work as an NFL broadcaster for FOX. After seeing Sports Illustrated post a graphic on Instagram that indicated there was "skepticism" about Brady ever working for FOX, Brady left a comment: "Fake news."

The SI folks then went ahead and created a graphic out of that response, too.

The speculation came from New York Post media columnist Andrew Marchand stating that he believed there's a 51 percent chance that Brady never works the job, citing travel and time commitment as issues for Brady.

Brady signed a contract to work in the FOX booth, a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years. He stated earlier this offseason -- after retiring from the game for a second time -- that he'd be putting off his new broadcast career until 2024. Based on his quick Instagram comment, that's still the plan.