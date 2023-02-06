Tom Brady says he won't start role as FOX broadcaster until 2024

'80 for Brady' finishes second at box office in opening weekend

'80 for Brady' finishes second at box office in opening weekend

'80 for Brady' finishes second at box office in opening weekend

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL will send him from the field to the broadcast booth. But not right away.

The recently retired 45-year-old told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he won't begin his work on FOX's NFL broadcasts until the 2024 season.

Tom Brady tells @ColinCowherd that he'll begin his role as a broadcaster with FOX during the 2024 NFL season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2023

Brady reportedly signed a massive deal with FOX that will pay him $375 million over 10 years, and the question of how soon he'd join the FOX broadcasts was raised immediately after his retirement announcement last week.

That's good news -- temporarily, at least -- for Greg Olsen, as he's sat in the No. 1 analyst for FOX last year, after Troy Aikman left with Joe Buck to go to ESPN. Olsen will be on the call for Super Bowl LVII alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt this weekend.