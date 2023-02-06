Watch CBS News
Tom Brady says he won't start role as FOX broadcaster until 2024

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL will send him from the field to the broadcast booth. But not right away.

The recently retired 45-year-old told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he won't begin his work on FOX's NFL broadcasts until the 2024 season.

Brady reportedly signed a massive deal with FOX that will pay him $375 million over 10 years, and the question of how soon he'd join the FOX broadcasts was raised immediately after his retirement announcement last week.

That's good news -- temporarily, at least -- for Greg Olsen, as he's sat in the No. 1 analyst for FOX last year, after Troy Aikman left with Joe Buck to go to ESPN. Olsen will be on the call for Super Bowl LVII alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt this weekend.

