Tom Brady fires back at "paranoid and distrustful" critics who claim he has a conflict of interest

Tom Brady is a busy man, fulfilling both his broadcasting duties as FOX's lead analyst and everything that goes with being a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Patriots quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champ has come under fire for having a conflict of interest while serving both roles, but Brady fired back at those critics on Wednesday.

Brady has had to walk a bit of a tight rope while wearing both broadcaster and minority owner hats. Guidelines have been put in place by the league so that Brady the broadcaster doesn't get too much inside info that Brady the minority owner could then use to help his Raiders game plan against certain opponents.

But Brady's duel retirement plan really caused a stir when ESPN's cameras caught him in the Raiders' coaches booth with a headset on a few weeks ago. That incident really got the "conflict of interest" crowd as fired up as Brady used to be when he took the field at Gillette Stadium.

In his weekly 199 newsletter on Wednesday, Brady said the cries over a conflict of interest are coming from "paranoid and distrustful" people.

"I love football," wrote Brady. "At its core it is a game of principles. And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it's the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything."

Tom Brady borrows "Do Your Job" mantra

Brady's message in the newsletter borrowed Bill Belichick's saying with the Patriots: "Do your job."

"It was our belief that only when a team has the right people, with the right values, who all do their job to the best of their abilities on a consistent basis (who fulfill their duty with integrity, in other words), will the team develop the kind of culture necessary to win consistently at a high level and to put ourselves in a position to reach for those improbable goals—Super Bowls, conference championships, a perfect season, things like that," wrote Brady. "It all comes down to doing your job."

Right now, Brady is simply trying to do his job. Both of them. Those who don't think he do both without having a conflict of interest are "blinded by distrust," in Brady's eyes.

"When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person's passions and profession intersect, and to believe you're looking at some sort of dilemma. Because when you're blinded by distrust, it's hard to see anything other than self-interest," Brady wrote.

"People who are like that, particularly to a chronic, pathological degree, are telling on themselves," he continued. "They're showing you their worldview and how they operate. They're admitting that they can only conceive of interests that are selfish; that they cannot imagine a person doing their job for reasons that are greater than themselves. (These kinds of people make horrible teammates, by the way.)"

Brady said he will continue to do both jobs with integrity, and hopes to bring viewers an excellent experience during his Sundays in the broadcast booth, and Raiders fans a great team they can be proud of. Brady believes he can do both jobs without conflicting with the other.

"These days when it comes to football, I'm motivated, very much like a coach or a teacher, to grow and improve the game by sharing my knowledge and wisdom in support of the young people who play it. I'm driven not by what football can do for me, but what I can do for it," wrote Brady.