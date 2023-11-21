Tom Brady has a hard time thinking about Bill Belichick coaching anywhere but New England

Sports Final: Will Patriots start Mac Jones at quarterback or someone else in Week 11?

FOXBORO -- With the Patriots sitting at 2-8 on the season, head coach Bill Belichick is under some serious fire. But Tom Brady doesn't think his old boss deserves all of the blame for New England's issues this season.

Brady backed his former head coach on a Monday evening appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube, once again calling Belichick the greatest coach to ever do it. And one thing Brady doesn't want to envision is Belichick donning a headset and hoodie on the sideline for some other team.

"I think he's an incredible coach. He's the best coach, in my belief, in the history of the game," Brady said of Belichick. "So, I mean, I don't know, the thought of him not being in New England is hard for me to think about."

Breaking down the current state of the Patriots with @TomBrady.



Really enjoyed the conversation and his insight. Full interview on YouTube pic.twitter.com/MYUfS1axGl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 21, 2023

Brady and Belichick enjoyed two incredible decades together in New England, and from afar, Brady doesn't think Belichick has changed all that much. While the head coach will shoulder the bulk of the blame when a team struggles, Brady says the Patriots' issues should not solely fall on Belichick.

"He prepares the team really well. And ultimately, you got to have a lot of people around you to succeed. You got to have a lot of things in place for the organization to be successful," said Brady. "I don't think he's probably coaching much different now than when we're undefeated in 2007. I'm sure he's preparing the team the same way.

"The results are different, but again, that's why the sport is so challenging," Brady added. "There's a lot of reasons why teams win or lose. The head coach is a very small part on game day."

The play at quarterback obviously has a lot to do with a team winning or losing, which isn't something we need a seven-time Super Bowl champ like Brady to tell us. The Patriots have been getting some extremely sub-par play out of Mac Jones this season, who is tied for second in the league with 10 interceptions and has been benched three times this season, and the offense has struggled to move the ball and put up points.

"The quarterback plays a really big part on game day, not the entire thing, but because you touch the ball, you have a big opportunity to impact the game. So if you get good quarterback play and that says nothing about the -- I'm just talking in general about football -- you've got an advantage," said Brady

But as Brady notes, it really takes a full team effort to rack up victories in the NFL.

"If you play really good defense, you've got a great advantage. I mean, you need a good defensive coordinator. Ultimately it's a lot of things coming together, why things work and why they don't," said Brady.

The Patriots will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday when they visit the 3-8 New York Giants in New Jersey.

