To Do List: Worcester Tercentennial, Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, Art & Music Soul Festival

BOSTON -- This weekend, the city of Worcester celebrate a huge milestone, and Boston is welcoming back two popular events. It's all a part of our To Do List.

WORCESTER CELEBRATING TERCENTENNIAL



The city of Worcester is celebrating 300 years. In honor of its tercentennial anniversary, a number of events are taking place throughout the weekend including fireworks, a parade, a festival, and a performance by the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. Events are free to attend, but some require tickets in advance.

https://www.worcesterma.gov/worcester-tercentennial

When: June 10-12

Where: Downtown Worcester (Various locations)

Cost: Free (Tickets are required for some events)

BOSTON HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL



This weekend, the Charles River will be filled with colorful and beautiful dragon boats as part of a yearly tradition.

On Sunday, celebrate the Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival from 12-5 p.m. The annual event is the oldest Dragon Boat Festival in North America and features nearly 50 teams racing on a 500-meter course on the Charles River.

https://www.bostondragonboat.org/press-release

When: June 12, 12-5pm

Where: John W. Weeks Foot Bridge on the Charles River

Cost: Free

BOSTON ART & MUSIC SOUL FESTIVAL



The Boston Art and Music Soul Festival, which is a popular event that's free and open to the public, is happening on Saturday. Head to Franklin Park to experience live arts and music, with multiple stages and a lineup of artists starting at 12 p.m.

https://www.bamsfest.org/bamsfestival

When: June 11, 12-6pm

Where: Franklin Park, Playstead Field, 1 Pierpont Road, Boston

Cost: Free