To Do List: Valentine's Day teddy bear tea party; Black History Month pop-up

BOSTON – Love is in the air with Valentine's Day right around the corner.

HAPPY HEARTS TEDDY BEAR TEA VALENTINE PARTY



Grab your little valentine and head to the Happy Hearts Teddy Bear Tea Valentine Party in Salem.

Stuff a bear, create a love potion and enjoy lots of sweet treats ahead of Valentine's Day. It's perfect for the whole family.

The event takes place at the historic Hawthorne Hotel.

When: February 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Historic Hawthorne Hotel, Salem

Cost: $12-$58

CAMBRIDGESIDE POP-UP

CambridgeSide is hosting a pop-up market to celebrate Black History Month this weekend.

Enjoy a vendor market this Saturday featuring art, jewelry, home décor and more from local Black-owned businesses.

The markets will be on level one all day long and if you can't make it this weekend, head to the mall on February 25 when the pop-up will return.

When: February 11

Where: 100 Cambridgeside Place, Cambridge

Cost: Free