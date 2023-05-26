To Do List: Stoneham Memorial Day Parade, Seaport Summer Market; Marshfield Festival Of The Arts

To Do List: Seaport Summer Market; Marshfield Festival Of The Arts; Stoneham Memorial Day Parade

BOSTON - This Memorial Day weekend, how about checking out an arts festival or a patriotic parade?

Seaport Summer Market

On Saturday and Sunday, bring the whole family and even your furry friend to enjoy good food, drinks and shopping. With more than 80 vendors on Seaport Boulevard, it's a day of fun for everyone. The Summer Market runs every weekend through June 18.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 88 Seaport Blvd.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

46th Annual Festival Of The Arts in Marshfield

The two-day block party-style event celebrates the community's creativity with fine art, photography, life performances, food trucks, kid crafts and more. The event supports the North River Arts Society. There's free shuttle bus service available from Eames Way School.

When: Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Marshfield Hills Village, Old Main Street

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Stoneham Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Honor the men and women who died serving our country with the Stoneham Memorial Day Parade. The day starts with themed patriotic floats, followed by a special ceremony in front of town hall. Any veteran who wants to participate can receive a personalized veterans walking stick made in Maine. They don't need to live in Stoneham and can also ride the veterans trolley.

Antique cars are welcome to join the parade at Washington Street by 9:30 a.m.

Be sure to check in with your city or town to see how you can observe the holiday locally.

When: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Where: Intersection of Elm and Washington Streets

Cost: Free

Click here for more information