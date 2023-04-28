To Do List: Hot Sauce Festival, ArtWalk, The Town and the City Festival

BOSTON – Things are heating up this weekend in Boston, even if the weather isn't. It's part of this week's To Do List.

BOSTON HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL

Spice up your weekend with the Boston Hot Sauce Festival, happening at the Charles River Speedway.

Crank up the heat on Saturday and Sunday for the second annual event, featuring 20 of the fieriest vendors.

Guests can sample and buy their favorite hot sauces of the day all in support of a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will support the non-profit Sustainable Food and Culture Inc.

When: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.; Sunday, April 30, 12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Where: Garage B at The Speedway, Brighton

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Click here for more information

NEWBURYPORT ARTWALK

Lay your sights on beautiful local art at the 2023 Newburyport Artwalk.

The free, self-guided tour explores art galleries throughout Newburyport's historic district and guests can even meet the local artists.

When: Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Newburyport's Historic District

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL

In Lowell, the Town and the City Festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event celebrates the city through music and art with special performances featuring a long list of talented artists that the whole family will enjoy.

Tickets are available online.

When: Friday, April 28 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, April 29 12 p.m.-9 p.m..

Where: Various locations

Cost: $68 for 2-day pass, $50 for 1-day pass

Click here for more information