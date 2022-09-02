To Do List: Gloucester Schooner Festival, Campfire Festival, Southwick's Zoo Festival of Illumination

BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.

GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVAL

You can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public.

https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-info

When: September 1-4

Where: Gloucester (various locations)

Cost: N/A

SOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATION

The Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The event features handcrafted Chinese lanterns. This year's theme is "Once Upon a Time."

https://www.festivalofillumination.com/

When: September 1-December 31, Wednesday-Sunday (5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Where: Southwick's Zoo, 2 Southwick St., Mendon

Cost: Online $27 per person, $32 per person at the door (children two and under are free)

CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL AT CLUB PASSIM

More than 70 artists will perform at Club Passim this weekend during the Campfire Festival in Harvard Square. The event is a celebration of Boston's folk music scene and is a way to showcase emerging artists.

https://www.passim.org/

When: September 2-5, 2022

Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge

Cost: General admission $10