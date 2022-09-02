Watch CBS News
Local News

To Do List: Gloucester Schooner Festival, Campfire Festival, Southwick's Zoo Festival of Illumination

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

To Do List: Gloucester Schooner Festival, Campfire Festival, Southwick's Zoo Festival of Illuminatio
To Do List: Gloucester Schooner Festival, Campfire Festival, Southwick's Zoo Festival of Illuminatio 01:13

BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.

GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVAL

You can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public.

https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-info

When: September 1-4
Where: Gloucester (various locations)
Cost: N/A

SOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATION

The Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The event features handcrafted Chinese lanterns. This year's theme is "Once Upon a Time."

https://www.festivalofillumination.com/

When: September 1-December 31, Wednesday-Sunday (5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
Where: Southwick's Zoo, 2 Southwick St., Mendon
Cost: Online $27 per person, $32 per person at the door (children two and under are free)

CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL AT CLUB PASSIM

More than 70 artists will perform at Club Passim this weekend during the Campfire Festival in Harvard Square. The event is a celebration of Boston's folk music scene and is a way to showcase emerging artists.

https://www.passim.org/

When: September 2-5, 2022
Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge
Cost: General admission $10

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.