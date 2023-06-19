Boston Coast Guard crews searching for submarine missing on trip to explore Titanic wreckage

BOSTON – Coast Guard crews from Boston are searching for a submarine that went missing off the coast of southeast Canada on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation" when asked about the rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland.

The Coast Guard added that they are assisting in the search about 900 miles off Cape Cod. Rescue Coordination Center Halifax provided a P8 Poseidon aircraft is a part of the search, which has underwater detection capabilities.

It was not immediately known how many people are on board the missing submarine.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, recently said on its website and social media feeds that an expedition to the wreckage of the HMS Titanic, which lies about 400 miles off Newfoundland's coast, was "underway."

A map shows the point where the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic, on April 15, 1912, about 380 miles southeast of the Newfoundland, Canada coast and some 1,300 miles east of its destination in New York City. Getty/iStockphoto

In a statement on Monday, the company said it is "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."

"Our entire focus is on crewmembers in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said. "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

Earlier this month, the company said on Twitter that it was using satellite company Starlink to help maintain communications with its expedition on the Titanic voyage.

Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink! pic.twitter.com/sujBmPr3JD — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) June 1, 2023

"Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our Titanic dive operations a success — thank you Starlink," the tweet said.

The company's website advertises seven-night voyages to see the Titanic wreckage priced at $250,000.

No further information about the search is currently available.