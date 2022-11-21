Tips to avoid cholesterol spike, bloating while enjoying Thanksgiving foods

BOSTON -- Studies show that bad cholesterol can spike by as much as 20% around the holidays.

Everywhere you turn there are candies, cookies, pies, casseroles, and eggnog all packed with saturated fats and sugars. And you're probably spending less time exercising and more time shopping, partying, traveling, and stressing all of which can take a toll on your heart.

But if you plan ahead and practice mindful eating, you can avoid the pitfalls. Eat a healthy snack before you go to a party so you're less likely to binge. Instead of attacking a buffet station or sampling every treat offered to you, choose one or two. Eat more slowly, chew your food thoroughly, and stop eating when you're full. Choose high fiber foods, nuts, fish, and fruits and vegetables when you're out on the town which can all help lower cholesterol

And what if you're prone to bloating?

We all tend to overindulge at the Thanksgiving table and the parties and holiday gatherings that soon follow which can leave us with bloating, indigestion, and heartburn.

If you pay attention to what you're consuming, you can avoid that feeling. If you know that dairy or tomatoes, for example, upset your stomach, try to avoid those foods. Snack throughout the day so you're not relying on one big meal which can stretch your stomach to an uncomfortable size. Avoid cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and brussels sprouts which can cause gas and choose leafy greens instead. And limit alcohol which can also cause bloating and heartburn.