Watch CBS News
Local News

Tips to avoid cholesterol spike, bloating while enjoying Thanksgiving foods

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Tips to avoid cholesterol spike, bloating while enjoying Thanksgiving foods
Tips to avoid cholesterol spike, bloating while enjoying Thanksgiving foods 02:12

BOSTON -- Studies show that bad cholesterol can spike by as much as 20% around the holidays.

Everywhere you turn there are candies, cookies, pies, casseroles, and eggnog all packed with saturated fats and sugars. And you're probably spending less time exercising and more time shopping, partying, traveling, and stressing all of which can take a toll on your heart.  

But if you plan ahead and practice mindful eating, you can avoid the pitfalls. Eat a healthy snack before you go to a party so you're less likely to binge. Instead of attacking a buffet station or sampling every treat offered to you, choose one or two. Eat more slowly, chew your food thoroughly, and stop eating when you're full. Choose high fiber foods, nuts, fish, and fruits and vegetables when you're out on the town which can all help lower cholesterol

And what if you're prone to bloating?  

We all tend to overindulge at the Thanksgiving table and the parties and holiday gatherings that soon follow which can leave us with bloating, indigestion, and heartburn.  

If you pay attention to what you're consuming, you can avoid that feeling. If you know that dairy or tomatoes, for example, upset your stomach, try to avoid those foods. Snack throughout the day so you're not relying on one big meal which can stretch your stomach to an uncomfortable size.  Avoid cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and brussels sprouts which can cause gas and choose leafy greens instead.  And limit alcohol which can also cause bloating and heartburn.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.