#ThumbsupforDeclan; blood drive held in Waltham in honor of Declan

#ThumbsupforDeclan; blood drive held in Waltham in honor of Declan

#ThumbsupforDeclan; blood drive held in Waltham in honor of Declan

WALTHAM - A blood drive was held at Waltham High School in honor of WBZ's Sarah Wroblewski son, Declan, on Saturday.

The blood drive supported Boston's Children Hospital, where Declan is getting treatment for brain cancer there.