'Thriving Together': NAACP Convention a proud moment for Boston, local families

BOSTON - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is celebrating their 114th convention. NAACP members from across the country are in Boston for a weekend of inspiration and motivation.

"Our theme this year is 'Thriving Together.' Last year it was 'This is Power.' Sometimes you need to be reminded of our charge as people of color and what we want to do within our communities to make a change," said Robin Carey-Boyd from Illinois.

Boston hasn't hosted since back in 1982. The return of the convention a proud moment for the city - and local families.

People pose for a picture at the NAACP Convention in Boston CBS Boston

"I definitely want to expose him when he's young and keep doing that as he grows and develops. It's also good for me too. I definitely want him exposed to this kind of environment and atmosphere," said Cassie Elie, holding her young son.

It's a valuable opportunity for local activists and entrepreneurs to promote their work.

"Running Urban Golf Club, we teach inner city kids golf and financial literacy," said Marcos Baugh.

While others present their research, art, and social justice projects.

"Change the demographics in the workplace whether it be STEM or different areas that are underrepresented in terms of racial minorities," said Nashyla McQuirter.

The Hub at the NAACP Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. CBS Boston

One convention highlight still to come Saturday - a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris.

"There is so much going on in our country right now and I have a profound sense of hope that what we're here to do is something that's going to have a market impact on our people, our country, our communities. I'm really excited to make that difference," said Anthony Fosu from New Jersey.

While workshops and panels get underway, the Hub at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is free and open to the public, from 11-6 Saturday and noon to 6 Sunday.