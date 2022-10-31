"Congested and fun": Thousands visit Salem before Halloween

SALEM -- Ghouls and ghosts took over Salem on Sunday night -- in a good way. Thousands of Halloween revelers descended on the city for the final night before Halloween.

This October has chased records: an average of 100,000 people have visited each Saturday this month.

And it all leads up to Halloween night on Monday.

"We came on Halloween last year and it was crazy. So I feel like tomorrow is going to be really packed," said Kelsey Trouville of Dracut.

She and her three friends have been making this trip a bit of a tradition. "It's honestly not as packed as I thought it would be," Trouville said about Sunday's crowd.

Visiting Salem is a bit of a homecoming for Will and Kate Leon. They got married in Salem and have made it a priority to return this weekend.

"It is very congested and fun. The streets get crowded with people and lots of weirdos and fun things to look at," said Kate Leon.

"We are here, we are back, we love it, we love the culture here. We have a kid now, three and a half, she is with a babysitter tonight and we are out to party," said Will Leon.

And eight-year-old Theodora told WBZ-TV she was happy to show her little brother around, even after running into Michael Myers.

Police say they are ready for the crowds on Monday but recommend people take public transportation. Drivers should plan ahead and be mindful of pedestrians, particularly young trick-or-treaters.